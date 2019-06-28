Daniel James Rulla
March 2, 1985 – June 26, 2019
Daniel “Dan” James Rulla, age 34, of Joplin, Missouri, formerly of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh after three surgeries. He fought an esophageal disease with numerous procedures and medications for the past eight years.
Dan was born on March 2, 1985, in Papillion, into the loving arms of his parents Lawrence “Larry” James and Marcia Gayle (Guthals) Rulla, his brother Jason, and his sister Janna. He was raised and schooled in Plattsmouth and he graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the class of 2004. After graduating from high school, he worked for Pamida/Shopko in Plattsmouth until his illness forced him to leave his job. Dan enjoyed his co-workers and customers and missed them very much.
He loved watching wrestling movies and going to live wrestling events. He also enjoyed many games of UNO with his grandmother, but the highlight of his years was visiting his sister and her family in Chesapeake for a few days of parasailing, fishing, and swimming. He always got a few bear hugs from his brother-in-law, Jonathan.
Dan is survived by his parents, Larry and Marcia Rulla of Joplin, Missouri; brother, Jason Rulla of Paris, Tennessee; sister, Janna Melvin, husband Jonathan, and nieces and nephews of Chesapeake, Virginia; grandmothers, Gloria Guthals of Union, Nebraska, Helen Luebs of Beatrice, Nebraska; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, many friends, and especially his beloved Golden Retrievers, Luther and Daisy.
He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Keith Guthals and Harvey Rulla.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. with family greeting relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 5, at Roby Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, at First Lutheran Church in Plattsmouth with Rev. Lloyd Stuhr officiating.
The Pallbearers will be Jason Rulla, Greg Melvin, Jonathan Melvin, Griffen Melvin, Darrell Rulla and Dan Sindorf.
His final resting place will be at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City.
The family suggests memorials to First Lutheran Church.
Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048, 402-296-3123, robyfuneralhome.com