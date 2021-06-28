Daniel R. Halagarda

November 3, 1971 – June 27, 2021

Daniel R. Halagarda, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away June 27, 2021, surrounded by family at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Nebraska. Danny was born Nov. 3, 1971, to James and Beverly (Rohwer) Halagarda in Nebraska City, Nebraska.

Danny had a love for football, specifically rooting for the Broncos and the Huskers. He also really enjoyed watching NASCAR. During high school, Danny participated in both track and wrestling. In his free time, he liked helping his dad do body work on cars.

He is survived by his mother, Bev Halagarda of Plattsmouth; his father, Jim Halagarda of Plattsmouth; his siblings, Dawn (Matt) Alexen of Plattsmouth, Amber Abbott of Fremont, Jason Halagarda of Plattsmouth, Jamie Halagarda of Plattsmouth, Aaron (Melissa) Halagarda of Plattsmouth, Ashley (Corey) Camerota of Plattmouth, Christopher (Michelle) Halagarda of Bellevue. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Danny is preceded in death by his grandmothers, Doris Luehrs, and Agnes Cheba; uncles, Frank Chebal and Kevin Luehrs; and aunt, Barb Haliku.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 2, at 11 a.m. at the Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth.