Danny (LeRoy) Lee Brodersen

Danny (LeRoy) Brodersen
October 23, 1957 - April 25, 2021
Danny, age 63, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away and joined his Heavenly angels on April 25, 2021. His heart was tired but filled with love for his family, friends and anyone that may have needed help with anything. He was a Steelworker in Council Bluffs, Iowa, for 37 years, he had the biggest heart and was one of a kind.
Preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Darlene (Farmer) Brodersen; sisters, Kathleen (Brodersen) Rouse, Gayelyn (Brodersen) Sasser. Survived by his wife, Terry (Rich) Brodersen; children, Danny Brodersen, Mike (April) Brodersen, Kevin (Danelle) Brodersen, Chris (Sarah) Brodersen and Michelle (Ryan) Easterling; siblings, David Brodersen, Joyce (Phillip) Smith, Lori (Edward) Rowswell, Scott (Roxane) Brodersen, Shonna (Rob) Rice; 18 grandchildren, Tori, Kori, Kain, Kobe, Ethan, Maryha, Kaleigh, Michaela, Calvin, Chloe Jane, Chloe Marie, Chase, Noah, Addison, Noah, Savannah, Danny and Tyler; 3 great-grandchildren, Kai, Sora and Kingston; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and beloved friends.
Memorial Services will be held at Life Spring Church, 13904 S. 36th St., Bellevue, on Friday, April 30, at 11:30 a.m.
Arrangements by Kremer Funeral Home, 402-553-3155.