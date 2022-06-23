Darlene Rose Vervaecke

May 17, 1936 – June 20, 2022

Darlene Rose Vervaecke, age 86, of Ashland, Nebraska, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Louisville Care Center. She was born on May 17, 1936, in Papillion, Nebraska, to Louie and Caroline (Haug) Wiese.

Darlene was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Papillion. She attended grade school in Papillion until World War II caused the family to move to a farm near Bennington, Nebraska, where she attended several country schools in Douglas County. She graduated from Bennington High School in 1953, attended summer college at Wayne State Teachers College and began teaching school in rural Sarpy and Douglas County. She taught elementary school at Elk City, Nebraska, until her marriage to Cyril Vervaecke on May 19, 1962. To this union were born three children, Alan, Amy, and Mary.

Darlene worked as a secretary for Louisville Public Schools for 18 years. She also worked as a cook for Camp Kitaki and at the Esther K. Neuman Park, later she worked at Mahoney State Park. She loved to cook, work puzzles, quilting, making rag rugs and spending time in her flower garden. She was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Immanuel Ladies Aid and helped serve lunch for many funerals. She loved the Lord with all her heart and willingly served Him where she was needed.

She is survived by her children, Alan Vervaecke of Ashland, Nebraska, Amy (Edward) Bowen of Bellevue, Nebraska, Mary (fiancé Rick Dozler) Labadie of Seward, Nebraska; six grandchildren, Samantha and Casey Mason, Elizabeth, Kristen, Timothy and Sarah Labadie; and brother, Arnold (Cathy) Wiese of South Bend, Nebraska. =She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cyril Vervaecke; brothers, Herman, Melvin, Harold, and Roy Wiese; and son-in-law, Dean Mason.

The funeral service will be Saturday, June 25, at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Louisville, with Rev. Jon Sollberger officiating.

Visitation will be Friday, June 24, 2022, from 1-8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the South Bend Cemetery.

Memorials to South Bend Cemetery or Louisville Fire and Rescue Department.