Daryl Dion Dobry

Daryl was born on Oct. 24, 1946, to Vladimir Leonard Dobry and Lenora Mae (Seger) Dobry in Lexington, Nebraska. He attended a country school and graduated from Sumner High School with the class of 1965. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and he proudly served his country during the Vietnam War from 1965 until 1969. Daryl joined the Naval Reserves and he attended Kearney State College. Daryl met the love of his life, Joann Altabelle Winchester, and they were later married on Oct. 3, 1970, in Kearney, Nebraska. Daryl graduated from Kearney State College with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. Daryl taught country school at Gates and Mirage Flatts for five years. While teaching, Daryl served in the Army Reserves from 1976 until 1999 and he attended Chadron State College, earning his degree in special education. Daryl taught special education on the reservation in Pine Ridge, South Dakota, and he attended and graduated from Chadron State College with a Master's Degree in Special Education in 1992. Daryl and Joann lived in Rushville, Nebraska, and later Kemmerer, Wyoming, where Daryl worked as the Special Education Administrator. Then they lived in Washington State where Daryl worked for E.S.U. 112 until he retired in 2008. After retiring Daryl and Joann moved to Beaver Lake.