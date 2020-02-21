David L. Rich
May 31, 1959 – February 14, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Marjorie and Harold Rich. Survived by sons, Nicholas Rich and Alex Rich (Ashley); sister, Terry Brodersen (Danny); brothers, Van Rich (Dawn), Bryan Rich and Gene Rich; also survived by Sheryl Rich; many nieces, nephews and faithful friends.
Visitation is Saturday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the West Center Chapel followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed by the family.
Arrangements by:
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
