Dea Evelyn Strobel

February 9, 1955 – March 5, 2020

Dea Evelyn Strobel, age 65, of Bellevue, Nebraska, formerly of Plattsmouth, passed away at her home on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was born on Feb. 9, 1955, in Eureka, Kansas, to Dale and Yola Bee (Brown) Strobel.

She had fought a long battle with Type I Diabetes after waking up from a diabetic ketoacidosis coma at the age of 26 while serving in the U.S. Air Force stationed at San Vito de Normandy, Italy. She was preceded in death by her mother, Yola Bee Strobel of Hiawatha, Kansas.

She is survived by her children, Sara (fiancé Kent Allison) Donnelly of Tekamah, Nebraska, David (Kari) Donnelly of Tekamah; father, Dale Strobel of Hiawatha; sister, Doris (Larry) Kniesel of Hiawatha; brothers, Denis (Chris) Strobel of Bluffton, South Carolina, Dewey Strobel of Valmeyer, Illinois, Daren (Shari) Strobel of Owatonna, Minnesota, Dana (significant other, Tracy Powell) Strobel of Beaver Lake, Nebraska; 5 grandchildren, Noah, Morgan, Haylee, Evan and Teagan; numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and many cousins.

