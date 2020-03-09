Dea Evelyn Strobel
February 9, 1955 – March 5, 2020
Dea Evelyn Strobel, age 65, of Bellevue, Nebraska, formerly of Plattsmouth, passed away at her home on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was born on Feb. 9, 1955, in Eureka, Kansas, to Dale and Yola Bee (Brown) Strobel.
She had fought a long battle with Type I Diabetes after waking up from a diabetic ketoacidosis coma at the age of 26 while serving in the U.S. Air Force stationed at San Vito de Normandy, Italy. She was preceded in death by her mother, Yola Bee Strobel of Hiawatha, Kansas.
She is survived by her children, Sara (fiancé Kent Allison) Donnelly of Tekamah, Nebraska, David (Kari) Donnelly of Tekamah; father, Dale Strobel of Hiawatha; sister, Doris (Larry) Kniesel of Hiawatha; brothers, Denis (Chris) Strobel of Bluffton, South Carolina, Dewey Strobel of Valmeyer, Illinois, Daren (Shari) Strobel of Owatonna, Minnesota, Dana (significant other, Tracy Powell) Strobel of Beaver Lake, Nebraska; 5 grandchildren, Noah, Morgan, Haylee, Evan and Teagan; numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and many cousins.
You have free articles remaining.
She attended college for a Bachelor of Science in food service and restaurant management, classes at MCC, UNO and UNL. She was a member of the Platte Valley ABWA and held offices. It was her joy to chair the Little Miss & Little Master pageant. She volunteered at bingo at assisted living communities in Plattsmouth and loved making elderly people happy. Crafts, sewing and DIY activities were in her blood. She was a member of First Lutheran Church since confirmation in 1967.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 10, at 10 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, with Rev. Lloyd Stuhr officiating.
Interment will be in the Hiawatha Cemetery in Hiawatha, Kansas.
Memorials may be directed to the Diabetes Association.
Arrangements by Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE 402-296- 4445
Service information
10:00AM
1025 Avenue D
Plattsmouth, NE 68048