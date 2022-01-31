Deloris Darlene Schroeder

June 8, 1934 – January 27, 2022

Deloris Darlene Schroeder, age 87, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at the Louisville Care Center. She was born June 8, 1934, to Emery and Gladys (Avery) Rozell in Le Mars, Iowa.

On July 29, 1951, she married William F. Schroeder in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. As a young married couple they made their home on a farm west of Plattsmouth and raised their three sons, Edward, Rodney, and Randall. Deloris was the Activities Director for the Plattsmouth Manor and later helped open the Plattsmouth Senior Citizen Nutrition Center, including the establishment of the Meals on Wheels program. After retirement, Bill and Deloris traveled around the country volunteering for Mission Builders and Builders for Christ helping build churches.

She also kept active as a member of the First Lutheran Church, Plattsmouth Flower Club, Red Hat Society and the Peacemakers Quilt Club and the Riverview Club. In addition to her clubs, Deloris enjoyed spending time in her garden, loved to camp, assist with mission building, and even took part in the construction of a Rose Parade Float. She was also an excellent homemaker and cook, but especially was an amazing mother.

Deloris is survived by her children, Edward William (Pam) of Blair, Nebraska, Rodney Lee (Karen) of Winterset, Iowa, Randall Gene (Kris) of Plattsmouth; her grandchildren, Andrew Schroeder, Matthew Schroeder, Joel Schroeder, Michaela Goen, Devin Schroeder, Clarice Schroeder, Philip Schroeder, Kassandra Schroeder, Jenna Schroeder, Alexis Schroeder, Seth Schroeder; her 15 great-grandchildren; her sister, Joyce (Dave) Davis, Baltimore, Maryland; and her sister-in-law, Doris (Ivan) Fetherkile, Union, Nebraska.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William; her son, Mark Schroeder; and her seven brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 4, from 5-8 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church.

Funeral services for Deloris will be Saturday, Feb. 5, at 10 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church, Plattsmouth. The services will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page.

Burial will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in rural Louisville, Nebraska.

The family suggests memorials to the First Lutheran Church, Plattsmouth, Nebraska.

Arrangements by Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE, 402-296-4445.