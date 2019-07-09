Delphine Glup
February 20, 1929 – July 7, 2019
Delphine Glup, age 90, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, was born on Feb. 20, 1929, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Earl and Emma (Neimeier) Hooker. She passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, surrounded by family at Clarkson Hospital in Omaha.
On March 27, 1947, she was united in marriage to Carl V. Glup in Plattsmouth. Together they shared 67 years of marriage before Carl's passing in 2014. She and Carl made their home in Plattsmouth where they raised their five sons, Carl, Terry, Rod, Whitey and Lanny. Delphine worked as a bus driver for Plattsmouth Schools and was proud to safely transport school children around the community. She also worked many years as a postal carrier.
Delphine liked to sew, paint and was very artistic. She loved to bowl, and spend time watching her children and later her grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in their many activities.
She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Plattsmouth where she helped with the Ladies Guild, participated in Bible study, volunteered with Meals on Wheels, and assisting with whatever she was asked to do. Delphine also loved the outdoors, gardening, flowers, and animals.
Delphine is survived by her children, Carl (Linda) Glup of Plattsmouth, Terry Glup of Ashland, Nebraska, Rod Glup of Plattsmouth, Whitey (Leslie) Glup of Plattsmouth and Lanny (Lori) Glup of Plattsmouth; 18 grandchildren, Matt (Megan) Glup, Aaron Glup, Niki (John) Campin, Carly (Dusty) Koppit, Johna (Marcel) Robinson, Molly (Lee) Gilbert, Toni (Mark) Santee, Tiffany (Paul) Wonsack, Trevor (Liz) Glup, Trista (Tyler) Pariseau, Bruce (Jenni) Glup, Jensen Glup, Susie (Randy) Fredericks, Nathan (Brittani) Glup, Norrisa Richardson, Andrea Baker, Amanda (fiancé Brian Preisendorf) Baker; 40 great-grandchildren; her sister, Barbara Brockway of Sandy, Oregon; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl Glup; and grandson, Nolan Glup; brothers, Elmer and Donald Hooker.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 13, at 10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Plattsmouth with Rev. Lloyd Stuhr officiating.
Visitation will be Friday, July 12, from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth.
Memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church.
Online condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com.