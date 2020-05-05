× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Denis Kevin Slattery

1956 – 2020

Denis Kevin Slattery, age 63, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Nebraska Medicine in Bellevue, Nebraska.

He was born to Eugene Michael Jr. and Helen Irene (Southard) Slattery in Omaha, Nebraska. He was raised and schooled in Plattsmouth and he graduated from St. John the Baptist Grade School and Plattsmouth High School with the class of 1974. Then he attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He worked for his father at his auto dealership, Cass County Motors. He moved to Texas and worked as a restaurant manager. He returned to Plattsmouth and worked as the parts manager at John Deere in Plattsmouth and later in Glenwood, Iowa.

Denis was a loving father, son, and brother. He never met a stranger and he was loyal to his family and friends. He closely followed the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Creighton Bluejays basketball. Denis collected memorabilia from his favorite sports teams and John Deere. He was an excellent cook and grill master. Denis also loved animals, especially his faithful pup: Buster.