Denis Kevin Slattery
1956 – 2020
Denis Kevin Slattery, age 63, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Nebraska Medicine in Bellevue, Nebraska.
He was born to Eugene Michael Jr. and Helen Irene (Southard) Slattery in Omaha, Nebraska. He was raised and schooled in Plattsmouth and he graduated from St. John the Baptist Grade School and Plattsmouth High School with the class of 1974. Then he attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He worked for his father at his auto dealership, Cass County Motors. He moved to Texas and worked as a restaurant manager. He returned to Plattsmouth and worked as the parts manager at John Deere in Plattsmouth and later in Glenwood, Iowa.
Denis was a loving father, son, and brother. He never met a stranger and he was loyal to his family and friends. He closely followed the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Creighton Bluejays basketball. Denis collected memorabilia from his favorite sports teams and John Deere. He was an excellent cook and grill master. Denis also loved animals, especially his faithful pup: Buster.
Denis is survived by his son: Douglas Slattery and wife Marissa of Nehawka, Nebraska; two sisters: Susan Herbert of Omaha, Nebraska, Patricia Fernandez and husband Carlos Sr. of Flower Mound, Texas; his brother: Mike Slattery and wife Barb of Nehawka; numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Eugene and Helen Slattery; and his brother-in-law: Jim Herbert.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.
A Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth.
Private Family Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 7, at Church of the Holy Spirit with Father Michael Houlihan officiating.
The Pallbearers will be Carlos Fernandez Jr., Eric Herbert, Michael Slattery, Jamie Herbert, and Tom Hadraba.
His final resting place will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Plattsmouth.
The family suggests memorials to the Humane Society or Happy Paws.
Services entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com
