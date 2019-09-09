Dennis C. Ptak
April 19, 1937 – August 19, 2019
Denny was born in Omaha and attended St. John's Catholic School in Plattsmouth. Because he was very tall, Denny became a great basketball player in high school. He delivered mail locally for a few years and always remained in touch with treasured friends from the area.
After moving permanently to California, Denny met his beloved wife, Cynthia (Woulfe) Ptak. They were married 38 years before her passing in 2014. Survived by 5 stepchildren; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Katherine French; and nephew, Bill French, and his daughter, Amanda; and niece, Cindy Tew, and her sons, Doug and Brian. Predeceased by parents Janet (Vallery) Ptak and Theodore (Pete) Ptak.
An avid sports fan, Denny always remained true to his Huskers. He worked for many years in office/warehouse management and loved working at Stater Bros. grocery store after he retired. He will be remembered as a very caring man, having a wonderful sense of humor, and often teasing and joking with co-workers and strangers alike. His quick wit remained with him through his last days.
Donations may be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134, DONATIONS@COPDFOUNDATION.ORG, or the Plattsmouth Alumni Association, P.O. Box 283, Plattsmouth, NE 68048.