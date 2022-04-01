Denver Thomas Brooks

Denver was born on March 16, 1987, in Bellevue, Nebraska, to Thomas Brooks and Rebecca (Shoup) Malseed. He grew up in Nebraska and attended school there through the seventh grade. Denver then moved to Blair, Oklahoma, and graduated with Navajo High School's class of 2006. After working in Altus for a short time, he joined the United States Air Force where he was employed as an aircraft maintenance technician. During his military career, he was stationed at Kirtland AFB, New Mexico and Offutt AFB, Nebraska. Denver was deployed to many places across the world, throughout the 10-year span of dutiful service to his country. After honorably discharging from the military, Denver returned to Oklahoma and resumed to the country life that was such a big part of who he was. He worked on the “A-Team” at Altus Air Force base for a while as a civilian, then relocated to Columbus, Ohio, where he worked for SERCO. Outside of work, Denver loved all things outdoors. He especially liked noodling, camping, hiking, and bonfires. He also loved trucks, aircraft, and nature, which were all part of the country lifestyle that he was so passionate about. Denver was also a talented photographer. He had an amazing gift of being able to capture the perfect moment. In addition, Denver was an active member of the Warren Fire Department and an avid football fan. His favorite teams were OSU Cowboys and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Denver brought joy to those around him and never met a stranger. His laughter, outgoing spirit, and gentle demeanor will never be forgotten.