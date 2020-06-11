× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Diana M. Wiles

January 24, 1954 – June 9, 2020

Diana M. Wiles, age 66, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Omaha, Nebraska. She was born on Jan. 24, 1954, in Bellevue, Nebraska, at Offutt Air Force Base.

Diana is best known for her kind and loving spirit. Time spent with family and friends made her happiest. Throughout the years, she worked in food service and later as a caregiver. She provided care and comfort to elderly people, helping with daily tasks in their homes.

She touched the lives of so many and showed love to everyone around her.

She is survived by her daughter, Kristy Wantoch; son, Rick and wife Andrea Kriegler; three grandchildren, Tyler Kriegler, Dominic Tilson and Hope Wantoch; brother, Mark Joslin, and sister-in-law, Shelley Joslin; also by a niece and nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Norma and Edmond Caron.

A private family funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 13, at 1 p.m. at Harvey Funeral Home Chapel. The public may view the service at https://www.facebook.com/Brian-P-Harvey-Funeral-Home-711078285579956/.