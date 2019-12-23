Diana Partington
April 3, 1949 - December 21, 2019
Diana Lee (Dietl) Partington, age 70, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at her home in Plattsmouth. She was born on April 3, 1949, in Murray, Nebraska, to John and Meredith (Heneger) Dietl.
Diana grew up on the family farm in rural Murray, Nebraska. She attended school in Nehawka and graduated with the class of 1967. She worked in a variety of roles throughout her life but she found selling real estate and insurance most rewarding.
She spent much time in her garden, she loved growing and enjoying a variety of flowers. She loved to cook, travel and had a special place in her heart for animals. Diana was an avid follower of the KC Royals and rarely missed watching a game when she was able.
She is survived by her mother, Meredith Dietl of Plattsmouth, Nebraska; sister, Connie (Richard) Bowers of Corpus Christi, Texas; husband, Jack Partington of Lincoln, Nebraska; children, John (Becci) Meredith of Nehawka, Nebraska, Miranda (Tracey) Wistrom of Kansas City, Kansas; grandchildren, David, Luke and Seth Meredith, Hank and Della Wistrom.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Dietl; and sister, Jane Dietl.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, at 1:30 p.m. at Harvey Funeral Home Chapel in Plattsmouth with Rev. Chris Abbott officiating. Burial will follow the service in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Plattsmouth.
There will be no visitation or viewing.
Memorials can be directed to Muddy Paws Rescue in Omaha, 402-515-2570, www.muddypawssecondchancerescue.com, Sienna Francis House, 402-341-1821, www.sienafrancis.org.
Arrangements by Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445.