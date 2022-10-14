Diana Sue (Younker) Helsley

September 17, 1953 – October 4, 2022

Diana Sue (Younker) Helsley, age 69, of Plattsmouth passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. She was born on Sept. 17, 1953, in Nebraska City, Nebraska, to Donald and Maxine (Hostetter) Younker.

She was raised in Plattsmouth and graduated from Plattsmouth High School in 1971. Diana met a young Air Force man, Russwin K. Helsley, while he was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base. The two were married on Sept. 3, 1971, in Omaha, Nebraska. They lived in Omaha for a year, Germantown for a few months and then moved to Plattsmouth where they made their home and raised their children.

After her children were older, she went back to school at Methodist Nursing School where she studied nursing, graduating in 1993 as a Registered Nurse. She spent more than 20 years working for the Louisville Care Center as a Charge Nurse. She was a member of Calvary Christian Church, the Plattsmouth Women's Softball League, Plattsmouth Women's Bowling League, and enjoyed square dancing in her younger years. Diana was an excellent baker and enjoyed decorating cakes. She also liked scrapbooking and crocheting. Her greatest love was time spent with family.

She is survived by her children, Dawn (Mike) Wilson of Plattsmouth, Chad Helsley of Plattsmouth, Stephanie (Dustin) Rhoads of Plattsmouth, Heather (Jeremiah) Bare of Bellevue, Nebraska, and Russwin (Kathy) Helsley of Plattsmouth; grandchildren, Dakota (Corryn) Wilson, Jordon Wilson, Brady Wilson, Presley Wilson, Brittany (Harry) Walling, Russwin Helsley Jr., Garret Helsley, Aubree Bare, Cyndall Bare, Beckham Bare, and Keaton Rhoads; great-grandson, Maverick (expected soon); sister, Cheryl (Dennis) Johnson of Plattsmouth; brothers, Larry (Sally) Younker of Bellevue, Randy (Tracy) Younker of Plattsmouth; sisters-in-law, Ann Younker of La Vista, Nebraska, Keri Younker of Plattsmouth, Beth Repko of Aurora, Colorado; brother-in-law, Wayne (Kathy) Helsley of Red Hook, New York. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents, Donald and Maxine Younker; parent-in-laws, Harold and Marjorie Helsley; brothers, Mark and Ricky Younker; sisters-in-law, Wanda Drivas and Melody Graziano.

A Celebration of Diana's Life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at 8016 Bay Road, Plattsmouth, Nebraska.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

Arrangements by Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, Nebraska, 402-296-4445.