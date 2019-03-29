Dixie Friis-Hansen
April 17, 1941 – March 25, 2019
Dixie June Friis-Hansen passed away at her home in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, on Monday, March 25, 2019, surrounded by family. Dixie was born April 17, 1941, to Ruby (Patrick) and Charles Parmer in Pitcher, Oklahoma. During her childhood the family moved to California, where Dixie graduated from Clovis High School.
Dixie worked as a carhop at a drive-in restaurant in Fresno where she met her soulmate, Niels (Buck) Friis-Hansen. They were wed March 24, 1961, in Clovis, California. They settled in Caruthers and raised three boys on the family Raisin Farm. Dixie worked as a teacher's aide for Caruthers Elementary School for several years, besides helping on the farm. Dixie was a member of the Red Hat Society later in life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ruby; brother, Jimmy; and one baby granddaughter.
Dixie is survived by her husband Niels; and sons, Niels (Mary) Friis-Hansen II of Clovis, California, Mark (Penny) Friis-Hansen of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, and Charles (Elaina) Friis-Hansen of Galeton, Colorado. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Niels and Kristen, Gabriella, Kai, and Josie, and Hannah; two sisters, Charlene Hudson of Boise, Idaho, and Marsha (Robert) Lowder of Clovis, California; and many loving nieces and nephews.
She will be greatly missed.
Private family services at a future date.
Hennessey Funeral Home, 310 East Huron St., Missouri Valley, IA 51555, 712-642-2745