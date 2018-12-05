Try 1 month for 99¢

Dolores T. Gerbeling

March 16, 1931 – November 30, 2018

Preceded in death by brothers, Arthur, Edward, Phil, Larry, and Paul Cushing; sisters, Mary Ellen Stewart and Margaret Tostenson. Survived by son, Richard A. Gerbeling; twin daughters, Lori Anderson (Corey) and Judy Gerbeling; brother, James Cushing; five grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Dec. 6, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., in Omaha, followed by a vigil service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth Ave., in Omaha. The graveside service is Friday, Dec. 7, at 2:30 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery in Elmwood. Memorials will be directed by the family.

Arrangements by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., Omaha, NE 68124

402-391-3900, www.heafeyheafey.com

Celebrate
the life of: Dolores T. Gerbeling
