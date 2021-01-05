Donald "Don" Douglas Steube

He was born on March 10, 1940, to Herman Jr. and Ruth Catherine Marie (Renner) Steube in Norfolk, Nebraska. Don was raised near Pilger and schooled in the Stanton and Norfolk area and graduated from Stanton High School with the class of 1958. He met and later married Elaine Marie Stevens with whom he had three children. Don started his 60-year-long career in the grocery store industry in high school, working at the local Safeway in Norfolk. His career took him to Fremont, Lincoln and York, Nebraska, until purchasing his first store in Alma, Nebraska. Then in 1976, Don moved his family to Plattsmouth where he owned and operated, for 42 years, Steube's Jack-n-Jill which became Steube's Thriftway in 2008. After divorcing Elaine in 1983, Don entered a committed relationship with Linda Allen of Plattsmouth that continued until her passing. Don was proud of two community honors he received: 2006 Plattsmouth 75th Harvest Festival King and 2010 PCFF Citizen of the Year. Don was a proud grandfather to two grandchildren. He loved to support them in their interests: Shea's clogging performances and Quentin's sporting events. Don enjoyed hunting and fishing trips with his son, Tim, and friends, as well as participating in tractor rides with longtime friends, Al Wiles and Duane Hobscheidt, and attending horse shows and get-togethers with mutual grocery man and dear friend, Dan Newman.