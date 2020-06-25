Donald “Dutch” Rikli
September 3, 1924 – June 21, 2020
Donald “Dutch” Rikli, 95, of Murdock, Nebraska, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Dutch was born Sept. 3, 1924, in Murdock, Nebraska, the son of Leo and Edna Rikli. He and his siblings, Vernon, Abe (Warren), and Naomi grew up on a farm near Murdock.
He met the love of his life, Onneatta Nichols, at the Riverside EUB Church camp and they married in 1945. Together they farmed and raised purebred Charolais cattle in Murdock, Nebraska. Married for 74 years, Dutch and Onneatta raised 5 children, Bob (Marlene) Rikli, Pam (Ken) Miller, Kathy (Dennis) Platt, Gary (Joni) Rikli, and Connie (Gordon-deceased) Ganz. He was also blessed with 14 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. Survived by his brother and sisters-in-law, Ruth Rikli, Betty Moore, and Don/Winnie Nichols. Preceded in death by wife Onneatta; siblings/spouses, Vernon/Arlene Rikli, Abe Rikli, Naomi/Lloyd Geweke; son-in-law, Gordon Ganz; and 3 grandchildren.
He was a farmer just like most of the men of his generation. But men with his work ethic, his character, and his dedication to his place, his family and his neighbors are rare today. He lived a full life and enjoyed playing the saxophone for local events, singing in the church choir, serving as an announcer and moving the sideline chains at football games, running the clock for basketball and volleyball games – and all while ‘sideline coaching' his kids.
He was a very loving husband, father and grandfather and could be depended upon to stop whatever he was doing to help others. Dutch had an unwavering faith in God, believing in the power and strength of Jesus Christ's love and the beauty and peace that would await him after his passing.
He goes to join those who have gone before. He will be greatly missed and we are comforted in knowing that this separation now is but a brief parting, a mere eye-blink in terms of eternity.
Services at a later date.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Marcy Mortuary
104 N 15th Street
Ashland, NE 68003
402-944-3343
