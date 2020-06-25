× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald “Dutch” Rikli

September 3, 1924 – June 21, 2020

Donald “Dutch” Rikli, 95, of Murdock, Nebraska, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Dutch was born Sept. 3, 1924, in Murdock, Nebraska, the son of Leo and Edna Rikli. He and his siblings, Vernon, Abe (Warren), and Naomi grew up on a farm near Murdock.

He met the love of his life, Onneatta Nichols, at the Riverside EUB Church camp and they married in 1945. Together they farmed and raised purebred Charolais cattle in Murdock, Nebraska. Married for 74 years, Dutch and Onneatta raised 5 children, Bob (Marlene) Rikli, Pam (Ken) Miller, Kathy (Dennis) Platt, Gary (Joni) Rikli, and Connie (Gordon-deceased) Ganz. He was also blessed with 14 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. Survived by his brother and sisters-in-law, Ruth Rikli, Betty Moore, and Don/Winnie Nichols. Preceded in death by wife Onneatta; siblings/spouses, Vernon/Arlene Rikli, Abe Rikli, Naomi/Lloyd Geweke; son-in-law, Gordon Ganz; and 3 grandchildren.