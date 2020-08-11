× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald Lee Grove

February 12, 1929 – August 7, 2020

Donald Lee Grove, age 91, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. He was born on Feb. 12, 1929, to Allen T. and Fern A. (Buethe) Grove in Elk Creek, Nebraska.

Don grew up in Elk Creek and graduated from Elk Creek High School with the class of 1945. He was united in marriage to Meredith A. Shroyer on June 12, 1949, at the Pleasant View Church in Humboldt, Nebraska. Together they raised three daughters, Donna, Shari and Barbara.

Don worked for various companies throughout his working years. His career path led him to be an Electronic Instrumentation Technician, at the time of his retirement, age 59, working for I.I.I. in Omaha, Nebraska.

He was a longtime faithful member of the First United Methodist Church in Plattsmouth. Throughout his life, he enjoyed bowling, playing golf, trap shooting and playing card games such as bridge with friends and family. He also enjoyed woodworking, building things such as toy boxes for all his grandkids, and carpentry, building room additions and multiple remodeling projects, and general handyman helping out his kids whenever he could.