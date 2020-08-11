Donald Lee Grove
February 12, 1929 – August 7, 2020
Donald Lee Grove, age 91, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. He was born on Feb. 12, 1929, to Allen T. and Fern A. (Buethe) Grove in Elk Creek, Nebraska.
Don grew up in Elk Creek and graduated from Elk Creek High School with the class of 1945. He was united in marriage to Meredith A. Shroyer on June 12, 1949, at the Pleasant View Church in Humboldt, Nebraska. Together they raised three daughters, Donna, Shari and Barbara.
Don worked for various companies throughout his working years. His career path led him to be an Electronic Instrumentation Technician, at the time of his retirement, age 59, working for I.I.I. in Omaha, Nebraska.
He was a longtime faithful member of the First United Methodist Church in Plattsmouth. Throughout his life, he enjoyed bowling, playing golf, trap shooting and playing card games such as bridge with friends and family. He also enjoyed woodworking, building things such as toy boxes for all his grandkids, and carpentry, building room additions and multiple remodeling projects, and general handyman helping out his kids whenever he could.
Don is survived by his children, Donna Johnsen of Fallbrook, California, Shari (Reggie) Thompson of Plattsmouth, Barbara (Steve) Molck of Plattsmouth; 21 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne Grove of Spokane, Washington; sister, June (Ray) Bartels of Elk Creek, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Mary Alice Grove of Tecumseh, Nebraska; brother-in-law, Richard Stanley of Auburn, Nebraska. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Meredith Grove; brother, Kenneth Grove; and sister-in-law, Jean Stanley.
A private family memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 10:30 a.m. at Harvey Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Lee Wigert officiating. The public may view the service on the Harvey Funeral Home Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Brian-P-Harvey-Funeral-Home-711078285579956).
Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 11, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. For the health and safety of all, masks and social distancing will be required while in the building.
Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church, Plattsmouth, Nebraska.
Online condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements under the direction of Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445.
