Donald Lee Parriott
October 18, 1938 – January 25, 2020
Donald Lee Parriott, age 81, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, was born on Oct. 18, 1938, in LaPlatte, Nebraska, to Everett D. and Emma (Janecek) Parriott. He passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
Don grew up in the Plattsmouth area where he attended grade school at the Cullom Country School and graduated with the Plattsmouth Class of 1956. He was united in marriage to Rosemary Wolski on Nov. 25, 1961, in Plattsmouth. Shortly after marriage, he was drafted in the United States Army on April 12, 1962. His service came during the Cuban Missile Crisis and he was later honorably discharged on April 10, 1964.
Upon returning home, he went straight to work building a business that would span 56 years. What began as Parriott Construction quickly added cabinetry. Don's skills with his hands in creating beautiful cabinetry was highly regarded throughout the community and beyond. His sharp mind and steady hands helped generations of families with their cabinetry needs.
Although working was probably his favorite past time, he did enjoying hunting, watching car races, Husker football, spending time outdoors and working on his tractor. Above all, he enjoyed time with this children and grandchildren. Don was a member of the Plattsmouth Eagles F.O.E. 365.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Parriott of Plattsmouth; children, Kim (Charlie) Konkler of Plattsmouth, Sheryl (Shane) Parshall of Plattsmouth, Corey (DeeDee) Parriott of Plattsmouth; grandchildren, Nathan and Sara Konkler, Kylie, Zachary and Madison Parshall, Cassandra and Kade Parriott; sister, Sandy Slump of Plattsmouth; brother, Robert (Joan) Parriott of Kosse, Texas; brother-in-law, Stanley Wolski; nephew and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Emma Parriott; mother and father-in-law, Stanley and Rosie Wolski; brother-in-law, Charles Slump.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 10 a.m. at Harvey Funeral Home Chapel in Plattsmouth.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
The graveside service will be Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m. at Omaha National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials to the Plattsmouth Education Foundation, P.O. Box 283 Plattsmouth, NE 68048, to establish a scholarship for students entering a trade/vocational school.
Arrangements by Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, 1408 8th Ave., Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445.