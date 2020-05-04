Donald Scott Nauman
December 15, 1933 – May 2, 2020
Donald Scott Nauman USAF TSgt (Retired) passed away peacefully with his family present after a short illness.
Preceded in death by: wife Trudy; parents; grandson, Jason R. Hawkins; sisters, Shirley Jackson and Laura Lou; brother, Eugene. Survived by daughter, Donna Zeilinger; son, Mark Nauman; 6 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation is Wednesday, May 6, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. The graveside service is Wednesday, May 6, at 2:30 p.m. at the Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Omaha.
