Donna Jean Granneman

September 7, 1932 – August 2, 2022

Donna Jean (Fitzpatrick-Wade) Granneman, 89, was greeted by the Face of God on Aug. 6, 2022, at her daughter's residence in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Donna was the daughter of Roy and Lelia (Zessin) Fitzpatrick. She was born Sept. 7, 1932. They lived in Weeping Water, Nebraska, Falls City, Nebraska, and Lincoln, where she graduated high school. She married William Patrick Wade in 1950. They raised four daughters in Weeping Water. They later divorced. She married Arlen Granneman in 1972 and moved the family to Syracuse, Nebraska, where she became a stepmother to Bradley Granneman.

Donna was a bookkeeper in Weeping Water before becoming a bookkeeper in Syracuse for Granneman Agency. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by five children: Patricia and Alan Parson, Arlington, Nebraska; Debra and John Mengelkamp, Lincoln; Vicki and Bryan Ferris, Marion, Iowa; Janice and Nic Payne, Lincoln; and Bradley Granneman, Phoenix, Arizona. She has 19 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Arlene and Colleen; brother, Roy; husband, Arlen; and granddaughter, Deanna.

A celebration of life will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St., Lincoln. Viewing will be 5-8 p.m., with family present 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the funeral home.

Donna will be buried in Oakwood Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Weeping Water. Memorials in her honor can be given to the charity of your choice. Condolences/Livestream: www.bmlfh.com.