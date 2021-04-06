Donna Lou Snyder
November 1, 1938 – April 6, 2021
Donna Lou Snyder, age 82, of Remsen, Iowa, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars, Iowa.
The funeral service was Tuesday, April 6, at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, with Pastor Intern Renae Behrends officiating. Burial followed at the Remsen Cemetery. Services were entrusted to Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Condolences maybe sent online at www.fischfh.com
Donna was born Nov. 1, 1938, at Omaha, Nebraska, the daughter of Ellis & Lucy (Liddick) Skelton. She was raised and educated in South Omaha.
On April 1, 1963, she married Ted Alvin Snyder at Plattsmouth, Nebraska. The couple made their home in La Platte then moved to Plattsmouth where they lived for 38 years. She worked as a housekeeper at The Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth. In 2006, Donna and Ted moved to Remsen. Ted passed away Feb. 9, 2013.
She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church ELCA in Remsen. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, feeding her birds, cooking, baking, shopping and going to casinos.
She is survived by her 6 children, Tom (Athena) Dooley of Plattsmouth, Katie (Tom) Rodesch of Remsen, Ed (Lori) Dooley of Bellevue, Butch (Edona) Snyder of Remsen, Scott (Kim) Snyder of Alton, Iowa, Doug Snyder of Plattsmouth; 11 grandchildren, Shelly Minette, Brook (Brian) McConnaughey, Kari (Kyle) Niehus, Colby (Alison) Snyder, Josh (Ashley) Prins, Melissa Dooley, Katlyn (Mason) Kruger, Lindsey (Jerod) Snyder, Maddy Snyder, Josie Snyder and Sydnie Snyder; 9 great-grandchildren, Christian Tilson, Jaylen Brown, Breighton Dooley, Kenzie Niehus, Kasen Niehus, Blake McConnaughey, Brityn McConnaughey, Aiden Snyder and Tayte Kruger.
She was preceded by her parents, Ellis and Lucy; her husband, Ted; her son, Ron Dooley; her sister, Carol Skelton; father and mother-in-law, Roy and Edna Snyder.
Casket bearers were Colby Snyder, Kyle Niehus, Christian Tilson, Jaylen Brown, Brian McConnaughey, Josh Prins, Mason Kruger and Jerod Heine.
Honorary bearers were her great-grandchildren.