Donna Lou Snyder

November 1, 1938 – April 6, 2021

Donna Lou Snyder, age 82, of Remsen, Iowa, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars, Iowa.

The funeral service was Tuesday, April 6, at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, with Pastor Intern Renae Behrends officiating. Burial followed at the Remsen Cemetery. Services were entrusted to Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Condolences maybe sent online at www.fischfh.com

Donna was born Nov. 1, 1938, at Omaha, Nebraska, the daughter of Ellis & Lucy (Liddick) Skelton. She was raised and educated in South Omaha.

On April 1, 1963, she married Ted Alvin Snyder at Plattsmouth, Nebraska. The couple made their home in La Platte then moved to Plattsmouth where they lived for 38 years. She worked as a housekeeper at The Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth. In 2006, Donna and Ted moved to Remsen. Ted passed away Feb. 9, 2013.

She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church ELCA in Remsen. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, feeding her birds, cooking, baking, shopping and going to casinos.