Dorothy Ann Meisinger
June 29, 1933 – August 27, 2019
Dorothy Ann (Hild) Meisinger, age 86, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Waterford Assisted Living in Plattsmouth.
She was born on June 29, 1933, to John Louis and Elsie Mae (Dehning) Hild in Mynard, Nebraska. Dorothy was raised and schooled in Plattsmouth and she graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the class of 1951. After graduating from high school, she attended and graduated from Peru State College with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. Dorothy continued her education at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln where she earned her Master's degree in education. She met Tom Oliver Meisinger and they later married on June 21, 1953, at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Louisville, Nebraska. Dorothy and Tom made their home and raised their children in Louisville. Dorothy worked as an elementary school teacher for many years until she retired in 1993.
She is a lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church in rural Louisville and she was a member of Order of Eastern Star Home Chapter 189, P.E.O. Chapter F, Alpha Delta Kappa, and Cass County Retired Educators Association. Dorothy also enjoyed volunteering her time at the Cass County Museum and she was a member of the Welcoming Committee at Waterford Assisted Living.
She is survived by her two sons, Alan Meisinger and wife Eleanor “Ellie” of Louisville, Nebraska, Roger Meisinger of Elkhorn, Nebraska; her daughter, Sharon Sklenar and husband Barry of Phoenix, Arizona; eight grandchildren, Jason Meisinger, Ryan Meisinger and wife Erin, Clarissa Meisinger, Kevin Meisinger and wife Sarah, Brian Meisinger, Michelle Meisinger-Sexton and husband Jacob, Brandon Sklenar and wife Kristen, and Courtney Hosea and husband Matthew; four great-grandchildren, Carter Meisinger, Emily Meisinger, Wesley Meisinger, and Logyn Hosea; two sisters, Deloris Pollard and husband James of Murrieta, California; Shirley Burton and husband Douglas of Hickory, North Carolina; brother, Leonard Hild and wife Judy of Louisville, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Maxine Hild of Plattsmouth, Nebraska; numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Elsie Hild; brother, Ralph Hild; nephew, Steven Hild; and her husband, Tom Meisinger.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 9 p.m. with family greeting relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Christ Lutheran Church in Louisville with Rev. Emily Johnson officiating.
The Pallbearers will be Kevin Meisinger, Brian Meisinger, Ryan Meisinger, Brandon Sklenar, Jacob Sexton, and Matthew Hosea.
Her Final Resting Place will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.
The family suggests memorials to Christ Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer's Association.
Services entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048. (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com