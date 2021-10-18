Dorothy "Dottie" Mae Adkins

Dorothy Mae “Dottie” Adkins

July 14, 1936 – October 15, 2021

Dorothy Mae “Dottie” Adkins, age 85, of Gretna, Nebraska, formerly of Plattsmouth, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Hillcrest Silver Ridge in Gretna. She was born on a hot summer day, July 14, 1936, in Plattsmouth to Louis L. and Glenda (Bax) Ladd.

Growing up in Plattsmouth, she met Cecil Keran and the two were married in 1953 before he left for the Korean War. Together they had three daughters, Linda, Debby and Sandy. They lived in Plattsmouth until Cecil's death in 1986. Dottie had a brief marriage to Willard Gochenour, who developed bone cancer and passed away 18 months later. In the mid-1990s she met Orville “Bud” Adkins and the two were married. After Bud's death, Dottie returned to Plattsmouth and made her home at Casco Arms Apartments with many of her friends.

Dottie was the mother of three girls but always made time for everyone, made friends wherever she went, and was an outdoor adventurer.

With her positive attitude, she always provided support for family and friends. Dottie loved to read and was the librarian for the little library at Casco Arms Apartments for many years. She would occasionally get to play Keno, which she loved.

Dottie is survived by her three children, Linda (Mick) Troia, Debby (Mike) Hess, and Sandy Vanosdol; her nine grandchildren, Mike (Desiree) Troia, Jeremy (April) Troia, Carrie (Matt) Clure, Jaime (Brian) Troia, Brian (Sarah) Troia, Jackie Hess, Jennifer (John) Archuleta, Naomi Wilson, and Christopher Gray; and is blessed with many great- and great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, three husbands, and sister, Esther Jackson.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m. at Living Water Church in Plattsmouth, with Rev. Greg Crawford officiating.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 19, from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth.

Memorials may be directed to Living Water Church, Plattsmouth.

Arrangements by Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE 68048, 402-296-4445.