Douglas Eugene Van Helten

He was born on August 8, 1963 to LeRoy and Patricia Ann (Adams) Van Helten in Oskaloosa, IA. Doug was raised and schooled in Oskaloosa and he graduated from Oskaloosa High School with the class of 1981. Doug enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and he proudly served his country for four years. After serving his country, he worked at Ping Inc. making golf clubs in Phoenix, AZ. Then Doug worked as an over the road truck driver at Liquid Trucking Companies (OFCchmidtarto) in Plattsmouth. He enjoyed spending his time outdoors hunting and fishing.