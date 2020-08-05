Douglas Eugene Van Helten
August 8, 1963 - August 3, 2020
Douglas “Doug” Eugene Van Helten, age 56 of Plattsmouth, NE passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on August 8, 1963 to LeRoy and Patricia Ann (Adams) Van Helten in Oskaloosa, IA. Doug was raised and schooled in Oskaloosa and he graduated from Oskaloosa High School with the class of 1981. Doug enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and he proudly served his country for four years. After serving his country, he worked at Ping Inc. making golf clubs in Phoenix, AZ. Then Doug worked as an over the road truck driver at Liquid Trucking Companies (OFCchmidtarto) in Plattsmouth. He enjoyed spending his time outdoors hunting and fishing.
Doug is survived by his two sons: Nash Speck Van Helten of Plattsmouth, NE; Casey Speck Van Helten and wife Maddison of Plattsmouth, NE; three grandchildren: Braelyn Ann Van Helten, Riley Lynn Van Helten, and Miles Henry Van Helten; ex-wife: Benne Jo Speck of Plattsmouth, NE; two brothers: Farron Van Helten of Aberdeen, MD; Scott Van Helten and wife Michelle of Rose Hill, IA; sister: Sheila Nelson and husband Mark of Oskaloosa, IA; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Leroy and Patricia Van Helten.
A Private Family Memorial Service will held at a later date.
Memorials to the Family (A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).
Services Entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com
