Douglas V. Duey
March 24, 1947 – December 20, 2019
Douglas V. Duey, age 72, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at his home in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. He was born on March 24, 1947, in Sabetha, Kansas, to David P. and Wilma L. (Lichty) Duey.
In the late 1960s he and his father David co-founded the Trail Blazer Boat Manufacturing Company in Sabetha, Kansas, and he later worked with his father at Sabetha Wholesale Jewelry Company. Duey's Jewelry was the beginning of a life of service for the entire family. They learned the keys to successful business from washing windows to selling precious jewelry.
After graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a dual major in Business Administration and Education, he taught school in West Allis, Wisconsin, for two years. In 1972, he joined his parents to help grow their family bank, Cass County Bank. Doug served as President of Cass County Bank and Eagle State Bank until his retirement.
The Duey family always adhered to strong values and integrity in every part of their life. These traits have been passed from one generation to the next, exemplifying compassion and trust with everyone.
Throughout his professional life, he was afforded many opportunities including meetings with the CEO of Apple, Bill Gates, and was also invited to the White House during the Carter Administration.
Doug was proud to live and work in small town America. He found great satisfaction in helping members of his community buy their first home, start a business or help someone get their financial health back in good condition. He was actively involved in service to his community on the Airport Authority (30 years), Cass County Historic Museum Board and its foundation president (25 years), Plattsmouth Historic Preservation Board, National Trust for Historic Preservation adviser (9 years), Cass County Nebraska Economic Development Council, Plattsmouth Conservancy, Nebraska Diplomat (30 years), Optimist member (since 1972), Plattsmouth Lodge #6 AF & AM, and a host of others organizations.
He is survived by his brother, David H. (Ann) Duey of Omaha, Nebraska; sister, Diana Strokan of Plattsmouth, Nebraska; nieces and nephews, Laura (Scott) Strickland, Sarah Duey, Daniel (Amy) Duey, Natasha (Tomas) Duran, Nathan (Kalin) Strokan; great-nieces and nephews, Sidney, Jessica, Thea, Elliott, Jacob and Gabriella. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Wilma Duey.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, with Rev. Matt Coplen officiating. There will be no visitation.
Doug was buried near his parents in the Sabetha Cemetery in Sabetha, Kansas.
Memorials may be directed to the Cass County Historical Society, Nebraska Nature Conservancy or the Plattsmouth Community Foundation.
Arrangements By: Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home – Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445
Condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com.