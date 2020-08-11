Dr. Larry D. Stuckey
November 25, 1944 – August 8, 2020
Dr. Larry D. Stuckey, age 75, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, surrounded by family at his home in Plattsmouth. He was born on Nov. 25, 1944, to John W. and Mildred I (Dohrn) Stuckey in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Larry grew up in Lansing, Kansas, on the family dairy farm. After graduating from Lancing High School in 1962, he enrolled at Kansas State University where he received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree in 1969. It was during his time at K-State that he met Janice Goodrich and two were married the day after graduation, June 1, 1969, at the Presbyterian Church in Manhattan, Kansas.
He served as a veterinarian for the United States Air Force and they were stationed at Mather Air Force Base in California for two years. Upon completion of his service, they decided to settle in Plattsmouth where Larry started his career at the Plattsmouth Animal Hospital. Here, with three children, Todd, Travis and Marsha, he helped support the baseball team, swim team, 4-H and was an active member of the Optimist Club, while being on call and working hard for his clients around the county!
While active in the church, he felt called to start a local chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in 1982 due to his introduction to FCA at K-State. Little did he know it would become a huge blessing, passion, and commitment which he would pursue to the end. TeamMates also became a main focus in his later years as he desired to mentor and leave an impact on younger lives through encouragement and support.
Larry loved the outdoors, hunting, managing farm ground, spending time in the timber cutting wood and experiencing the Lord in His creation. Life was very blessed as he closed out his 75 years at home looking out over the lake and praying together with family as he looked heavenward to Jesus. He and Jan cannot say THANK YOU enough for all the love, support and kindness from so many precious friends and family members over the years. God Bless each of you.
He is survived by his wife, Jan Stuckey of Plattsmouth; sons, Todd (Laurie) Stuckey of York, Nebraska, Travis (Jenny) Stuckey of Chapin, South Carolina; daughter, Marsha (Trinity) Good of Weeping Water, Nebraska; brother, John (Sharon) Stuckey of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren, Luke, Lindsey, Kassidy, Jack, Natalie, Joshua, Abby, Devin, Jordan, Kila, Madison and Azrael.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mildred Stuckey.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m. at the Cass County Fair Grounds Open Air Auditorium (144th Street & Highway 1) Weeping Water, Nebraska, with Pastor Mike Wolfe officiating. The service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend on the Harvey Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to FCA, TeamMates and/or Plattsmouth Bible Church.
Online condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements under the direction of Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.