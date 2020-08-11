× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Larry D. Stuckey

November 25, 1944 – August 8, 2020

Dr. Larry D. Stuckey, age 75, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, surrounded by family at his home in Plattsmouth. He was born on Nov. 25, 1944, to John W. and Mildred I (Dohrn) Stuckey in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Larry grew up in Lansing, Kansas, on the family dairy farm. After graduating from Lancing High School in 1962, he enrolled at Kansas State University where he received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree in 1969. It was during his time at K-State that he met Janice Goodrich and two were married the day after graduation, June 1, 1969, at the Presbyterian Church in Manhattan, Kansas.

He served as a veterinarian for the United States Air Force and they were stationed at Mather Air Force Base in California for two years. Upon completion of his service, they decided to settle in Plattsmouth where Larry started his career at the Plattsmouth Animal Hospital. Here, with three children, Todd, Travis and Marsha, he helped support the baseball team, swim team, 4-H and was an active member of the Optimist Club, while being on call and working hard for his clients around the county!