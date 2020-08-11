× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Duane Leo Hobscheidt

March 20, 1942 – August 4, 2020

Duane Leo Hobscheidt, age 78, of Plattsmouth passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his home in Plattsmouth. He was born March 20, 1942, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Frank L. and Dorothy E. (Linder) Hobscheidt.

Duane grew up on the family farm and attended school in Nehawka. He graduated from Nehawka High School in 1960. Prior to graduation, he was interested in the trucking business. This interest led him to become the founder of N&W Transfer, a long-haul trucking company originally based in Nehawka, now based out of Plattsmouth. Duane remained active in the business until his death.

After retirement, he became the family “Uber” driver, making sure family were safely transported to their destination. During racing season, Duane could be found at the 1-80 Speedway watching his favorite driver, Jacob.

He enjoyed working on and taking tractor rides, attending truck shows and listening to old time country music. Professionally, he was a member of the Nebraska Trucking Association since 1970, and the Elks Club of Nebraska City. He was a supporter of the Cass County DARE program and started an annual golf tournament to help raise funds needed to support the program.