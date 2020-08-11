Duane Leo Hobscheidt
March 20, 1942 – August 4, 2020
Duane Leo Hobscheidt, age 78, of Plattsmouth passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his home in Plattsmouth. He was born March 20, 1942, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Frank L. and Dorothy E. (Linder) Hobscheidt.
Duane grew up on the family farm and attended school in Nehawka. He graduated from Nehawka High School in 1960. Prior to graduation, he was interested in the trucking business. This interest led him to become the founder of N&W Transfer, a long-haul trucking company originally based in Nehawka, now based out of Plattsmouth. Duane remained active in the business until his death.
After retirement, he became the family “Uber” driver, making sure family were safely transported to their destination. During racing season, Duane could be found at the 1-80 Speedway watching his favorite driver, Jacob.
He enjoyed working on and taking tractor rides, attending truck shows and listening to old time country music. Professionally, he was a member of the Nebraska Trucking Association since 1970, and the Elks Club of Nebraska City. He was a supporter of the Cass County DARE program and started an annual golf tournament to help raise funds needed to support the program.
Duane is survived by his brother, Morris (Anna) Hobscheidt of Plattsmouth; nephew, Jason (Sandy) Hobscheidt of Plattsmouth; niece, Kelly (Shane) Emmens of Warner Robins, Georgia; great-nieces and nephews, Chelsea, Jacob, Sydney, Christian and Riley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Dorothy Hobscheidt; and great-niece, Bailey.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13, at 10:30 a.m. at Harvey Funeral Home. Social distancing and state guidelines will be followed. The service will be livestreamed on the Harvey Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Nehawka, Nebraska.
Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements under the direction of Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.