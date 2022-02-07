Dwight L. Clements

January 19, 1920 – February 1, 2022

Dwight Leland Clements, 102, went home to be with his Lord peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at his home in Lincoln, Nebraska.

He was born Jan. 19, 1920, in Elmwood, Nebraska, to Guy L. and Marie E. (Lorenz) Clements.

A graduate of Elmwood High School, he entered the University of Nebraska in 1938 in the business college. His college was interrupted by WWII when in 1943 Dwight joined the U.S. Army. He was honorably discharged in 1946.

Dwight graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Law in 1947 with a Juris Doctor degree. Dwight joined the American Exchange Bank and Clements Law firm with his father, Guy Clements, in Elmwood in 1947. Dwight married Marjory R. Horstman on June 8, 1948, in Lincoln, Nebraska. He continued in banking and law practice, retiring in 1985. They resided in Elmwood until moving to Grand Lodge at the Preserve in Lincoln in 2013.

He was a 76-year member of American Legion Post 247, Elmwood. He was a former Elmwood school board member, Lions Club member, and lifetime member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, Elmwood.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; sister, Dr. Grace E. “Betty” Clements; brother, Gary L. Clements; and sister-in-law, Mary Maxon.

Dwight is survived by his sons, Greg (Pam) Clements, Omaha, Robert (Peggy) Clements, Elmwood, Richard (Maechelle) Clements, Elmwood; sister-in-law, Jane Clements, Minnesota; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Homegoing service was held Saturday, Feb. 5, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, Elmwood. Interment was at Elmwood Cemetery. Video streaming of the service and condolences or tributes on www.hammonsfs.com.

Memorials are suggested to American Legion Post 247, Elmwood Community Center, or Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation, Elmwood.