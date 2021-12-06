Edward F. Bergmann

September 9, 1940 – December 1, 2021

Edward F. Bergmann, 81, of Weeping Water. Born Sept. 9, 1940, in Murdock, Nebraska; died Dec. 1, 2021, in Omaha, Nebraska.

Preceded in death by parents, Herman and Rosemary Bergmann; brother, Charles; son, David; grandchildren, Hannah Bergmann, Isaac and Rosemary Freitag. Survived by spouse, Barbara; children: sons - Jeff (Tina Douglas), Kyle (Ellen), daughter - Christine (Douglas) Freitag; daughter-in-law, Brenda Bergmann; grandchildren, Jacob (Missy), Garrett (Danielle), Wyatt, Jordyn, and Chance Douglas Bergmann, Luke, Lydia, Lee, Lily-Ann, Levi and John Freitag, Ethan Bergmann; great-grandchildren, Salem and Magnolia Douglas Bergmann; brothers, Joe, Ron (Janet), Jerry, Phillip; sisters, Cheryl (Bart) Walline, and Mary Smith.

The memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, with visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, all at the Faith Missionary Church, Weeping Water.

Interment will be at a later date. Memorials suggested to the church or donor's choice.

Service live streaming available at www.hammonsfs.com/Bergmann under the photo/video tab.

Hammons Family Funeral Services entrusted with arrangements.