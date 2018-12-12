September 3, 1926 – December 10, 2018
Eileen (Aylor) Morehead, age 92, of Plattsmouth peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at her residence.
She was born on Sept. 3, 1926, to Ray Vernon and Virginia Harriet (Forbes) Aylor in Plattsmouth. Eileen was raised and schooled in Plattsmouth and she graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the class of 1944. After graduating from high school, she worked at the County Court House in the Office of Price Administration and Rationing during WWII. Then Eileen worked at International Harvester for four years.
She met Lloyd Eldridge Morehead and they were later married on Aug. 30, 1947, at Holy Rosary Church in Plattsmouth. Eileen and Lloyd made their home and raised their children in Plattsmouth. She was a loving stay-at-home mom and homemaker. After her children were raised, she worked at the Glenwood State School for 15 years.
Eileen was a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit and the PCCW (Parish Council of Catholic Women), both of Plattsmouth.
She is survived by her four daughters: Linda Graves of West Caldwell, New Jersey, Patricia Kildare of Bellevue, Jackie Hollingsed and husband Patrick of Valley, Terri Bogle and husband Mark of Plattsmouth; six sons, Greg Morehead of Plattsmouth, Dennis Morehead and wife Bonnie of Plattsmouth, Mike Morehead and wife Cheri of Papillion, Clete Morehead and wife Barb of Plattsmouth, Chris Morehead and wife Jackie of Plattsmouth, Mark Morehead and wife Jennifer of Plattsmouth; 29 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Donald Aylor of Plattsmouth and Alan Aylor of Plattsmouth; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
She was preceded in death her by parents, Ray and Virginia Aylor; and her husband, Lloyd Morehead.
Visitations will be held from 1-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth. A Rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Church of the Holy Spirit with Rev. Michael Houlihan officiating, Calena Rudd, Emily Bogle, Jonie Ward as lectors, Ken Aylor and Lynn Vinduska as acolytes, Terry Little as vocalist, and Laurie Hajek-Jones as organist.
Her final resting place will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Plattsmouth.
The pallbearers will be Chaz Bogle, Chris Griffith, Caleb Morehead, Casey Morehead, Jacob Morehead, Skylar Morehead, Todd Morehead, and Ray Wagner.
Honorary pallbearers will be Nathaniel Hoier, Lars Hollingsed, Carter Morehead, Justin Morehead, and Michael Prazan.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials for Masses, or to Church of the Holy Spirit or St. John the Baptist School.
Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048. (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com