Elaine Terryberry
December 29, 1948 – October 13, 2019
Elaine Terryberry, age 70, was born Dec. 29, 1948. She was adopted by Glen and Margaret (Engelkemier) Terryberry at the age of 6. She passed away on Oct. 13, 2019, in Gretna, Nebraska.
She grew up on a farm east of Louisville, Nebraska, and attended Fairview Country School through the eighth grade. She then attended Louisville High School and graduated in 1967. Elaine went on to take classes at Metropolitan Community College in Omaha, Nebraska.
She worked in Computer Graphic Design at the Omaha World-Herald and also worked in that field in Kansas City and Las Vegas. Elaine found joy in art creations for many years, outings for lunch with her high school girlfriends and was always interested in hearing about family activities even after she could no longer attend them.
Later in her life she lived at Woodbridge Assisted Living in Plattsmouth and attended the Plattsmouth Baptist Church and Christ Lutheran Church in Louisville.
Elaine is survived by her daughter, Jeannie Chmelka of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin; brother, Rollin (Karyl) Terryberry, Murray, Nebraska; nieces and families, Lori (David) Spohr, Sheridan (Hunter) Deidel and Drake Spohr, Tami (Jack) Lutzi, Karsyn and Brady Scholnick, Debi (Jamie) Kechely, Kragen and Konnar; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m. at Harvey Funeral Chapel in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, with Rev. Emily Johnson officiating. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery following the service.
Memorials to Christ Lutheran Church or Woodbridge Assisted Living
Arrangements by: Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home – Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445
