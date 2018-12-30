Elinor Jean Mougey
October 6, 1928 – December 21, 2018
Elinor Jean Mougey, age 90, of Nebraska City, formerly of Union, died Dec. 21, 2018, at The Ambassador Care Center in Nebraska City. Elinor was born Oct. 6, 1928, in Union, the daughter of Raymond and Freda (Ulrich) Fahrlander.
Elinor grew up in Union and formerly lived in Brule, Ogallala, Plattsmouth and Nebraska City before returning to Union where she helped her husband on the family farm. She has been residing at The Ambassador in Nebraska City for the past few years.
Elinor and Richard Mougey were married June 23, 1952, at the First Christian Church in Nebraska City. Elinor taught at a rural school for about six years several years ago. She loved embroidery and reading. Elinor was a member of the Gideon Auxiliary, Union American Legion Auxiliary, and was a 50-year member of the Plattsmouth Order of Eastern Star. She formerly attended the New Life Church in Plattsmouth, the Omaha Gospel Tabernacle and the Union Methodist Church.
Elinor was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kenneth and sisters, Judy Fahrlander and Marcy Boyer. Survivors include her husband, Richard of Nebraska City; daughter, Mary Jo Mougey of Plattsmouth; brother, Phil Fahrlander and wife Nadine of Minden; sister, Rebecca Fahrlander of Bellevue; many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were Dec. 24 at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with burial in the East Union Cemetery near Union.
Memorials are suggested to Gideon International or Step Up To Life.
