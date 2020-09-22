Elizabeth "Betty" J. Hansen

Elizabeth J. “Betty” Hansen was born Feb. 18, 1921, in Nehawka, Nebraska, the daughter of Martin and Myrtle Ross. She passed away Sept. 16, 2020, in Omaha, Nebraska, at the age of 99. Betty attended Munn District #3 Schools in Otoe County and graduated from Nehawka High School in 1938 and obtained her degrees in Music and Education from Doane College in Crete, Nebraska, in 1942. She taught school in Eagle and Nehawka until she married Ivan Hansen in 1946 at the Nehawka Methodist Church. She and her husband farmed in the Nehawka area until 2000, she then ran the farm business until 2020. Betty was the Nehawka Methodist Church organist for over 75 years until 2009. She also led the children's choir for over 20 years and was a 4-H leader for over 35 years. Betty was a member of the United Methodist Women's organization since 1945, the Maple Grove Extension, Sweet Adelines, PEO, and Bridge Club. Betty retired to Omaha in 2009 to be closer to family.