September 27, 1937 – December 22, 2022

Ella Mary (Nielsen) Kerns, age 85, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the Bellevue Medical Center.

She was born on Sept. 27, 1937, to George Harry Nielsen and Lillian Cole (Adams) Nielsen at St. Joseph Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. Ella Mary was raised and schooled in Plattsmouth. She attended country school and graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the class of 1954. After high school she attended Normal school training at Peru State College. In high school Ella Mary met the love of her life, Charles Virgil Kerns, and they were later married on Oct. 8, 1955, in Red Oak, Iowa. Ella Mary and Charlie made their home throughout the United States, while Charlie was working river and pipeline construction, until 1965 when they settled in Plattsmouth. Ella Mary taught country school in Cass County. She worked as the secretary at First Presbyterian Church, was the bookkeeper for Kerns Excavating from 1976 until the late 1980s, and then worked at First Data Resources in Omaha until she retired in 2000.

Ella Mary was a member of First Presbyterian Church and was the past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star Home Chapter #189, both of Plattsmouth.

She is survived by her two daughters: Tallie VanWesten and husband Glenn of Plattsmouth, Tammy Gebhart and husband Bill of La Vista, Nebraska; her son: Terry Kerns and wife Sandy of Plattsmouth; six grandchildren: Marty VanWesten and fiancée Keisha, Alicia Wolles and husband Patrick, Ken Kerns and wife Nicolette, Amy Kotera and husband Mitch, Chris Kerns and wife Colette, and Nick Gebhart; seven great-grandchildren: Gryffyn, Ellie Marie, Loretta, George, Wilhelmina, Charlie, and Molly; sister-in-law: Joyce Sievers and husband Jerry of Bellevue; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Harry and Lillian Nielsen; sister: Maxine Bowman; brother-in-law: Dale Bowman; nephew: Charles Bowman; brother: Russell Nielsen; sister-in-law: Betty Jo Nielsen; and niece: Nancy Nielsen.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. with an Eastern Star Service at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at First Presbyterian Church in Plattsmouth with Pastor Matthew Coplen officiating.

The Pallbearers will be Marty VanWesten, Alicia Wolles, Ken Kerns, Amy Kotera, Chris Kerns, and Nick Gebhart.

The Honorary Pallbearers will be Mike Bowman, Dave Nielsen, Steve Nielsen, Stu Nielsen, Ran Nielsen, and Scott Sievers.

Her final resting place will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

Memorials to the family (a suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).

Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048, (402) 296-3123, robyfuneralhome@charter.net, www.robyfuneralhome.com.