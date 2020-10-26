Ellis “Hap” DeVere Thomas

January 1, 1934 – October 23, 2020

Ellis “Hap” DeVere Thomas, 86, of Murray, Nebraska, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on Jan. 1, 1934, to Charles Albert and Katherine Emma (Gilbert) Thomas at Rolla, Missouri. Hap met June Wagner and they owned and operated the Red Lantern Bar in Oreapolis, Nebraska. Later, Hap and June made their home in Murray.

Hap was a member of Plattsmouth Masonic Lodge #6 A.F. and A.M., Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #365, both of Plattsmouth, and the Tangier Shrine of Omaha.

He is survived by his forever friend: June Wagner of Murray; son: Tim Thomas and wife Michelle of Las Cruces, New Mexico; two daughters: Sherrie Wallace and husband Charlie of Pleasant Hill, Iowa, and Kathy Middour of Organ, New Mexico; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother: Clyde Thomas and wife Sandra of Des Moines, Iowa; special cousin: Ann Bramel; special friend: Karen Zulauf; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.