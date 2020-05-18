Elma Bates
February 8, 1949 – May 13, 2020
Elma E. Bates, age 71, of Nehawka, Nebraska.
She was born on Feb. 8, 1949, the daughter of Oscar E. and Sylvia L. (Witherow) Henderson. She graduated from Nehawka High School in 1968.
On May 2, 1969, she was united in marriage to Ervin Lee Bates in Union, Nebraska.
Elma worked as a cook her entire life, cooking at the family restaurants, at various nursing homes, at Louisville Schools and for Henderson Auction Service.
Survived by husband Ervin Bates of Nehawka; children: Michelle Adkins and husband Stanley of Nehawka, and Brian Bates (Kay) of Syracuse, Nebraska; four grandchildren: Jonathan and Jayden Speed, Addison and Garret Bates; siblings: Vicky Avery of Nebraska City, Elmer Henderson (Sandy) of Nebraska City, John Henderson (Kathy Knabe) of Nehawka, Joe Henderson of Anthon, Iowa, LeRoy Henderson (Debra) of Corning, Iowa, Evelyn McSharry of Elkhorn, Nebraska, Paulette Henderson of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, Teresa Henderson of Bellevue, Nebraska, and Sarah Jones of Plattsmouth, Nebraska; other family and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, George and Raymond; and sister, Mary Lee.
Open visitation was held Tuesday at Gude Mortuary, Nebraska City.
A private family graveside service was held Wednesday at East Union Cemetery, rural Union, Nebraska.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to United Methodist Church in Nehawka.
Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.
