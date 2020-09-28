Ernest (Ernie) Gruber
October 18, 1919 – September 25, 2020
Ernest (Ernie) Madison Gruber was born Oct. 18, 1919, on a farm outside Nehawka, Nebraska, to John and Maude (Miller) Gruber. He passed peacefully at the Louisville Care Center on Sept. 25, 2020, at the age of 100.
Ernie attended grammar school in Manley, Nebraska, and high school in Weeping Water, Nebraska. He was in the Army during World War II. Ernie married Arlene Gruber on May 23, 1948, and made their home in Louisville, Nebraska. Worked at Ash Grove for many years before becoming a Union Steward and then as a Quarry Foreman before finally retiring after 39 years. Attended United Methodist Church in Louisville, ushered for many years, joined the Methodist Men's Group and was a Methodist Board Member. He enjoyed gardening, vacations and being with his family. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 353.
Survived by sons and daughters-in-law Terry (Jackie) Gruber, Loveland, Colorado, Rick (Marlene) Gruber, Louisville, Randy (Gina) Gruber, Kansas City, Kansas; grandchildren, Travis Gruber, Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Caleb Gruber, Denver, Colorado, Sheri (Shane) Meredith, Omaha, Nebraska, Nick Gruber (Tammy Palmer), Omaha; great-grandchildren, Alex and Victoria Gruber, Rancho Santa Margarita, Adeline and Isaac Meredith, Prestin Palmer, Payton and Paisley Gruber, Omaha; sister-in-law, Mary Gartner of Syracuse, Nebraska; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by parents John and Maude Gruber; wife, Arlene Gruber; brothers, Robert and John (Jiggs) Gruber; sister, Pauline Fredrickson; brothers-in-law, Robert (Dick) Fredrickson, Ralph, Randall and Alton (Hantz) Gartner; sisters-in-law, Viola Gartner, Averil Gartner, Lorene Gruber.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church 222 Walnut, Louisville. Burial at Riverview Cemetery in Louisville. Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church or the VFW.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home, 413 Elm St., Louisville.
Condolences may be left at fusselmanallenharvey.com.
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home, 413 Elm St., Louisville, NE 68037 402-234-3985
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.