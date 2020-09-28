Ernest (Ernie) Madison Gruber was born Oct. 18, 1919, on a farm outside Nehawka, Nebraska, to John and Maude (Miller) Gruber. He passed peacefully at the Louisville Care Center on Sept. 25, 2020, at the age of 100.

Ernie attended grammar school in Manley, Nebraska, and high school in Weeping Water, Nebraska. He was in the Army during World War II. Ernie married Arlene Gruber on May 23, 1948, and made their home in Louisville, Nebraska. Worked at Ash Grove for many years before becoming a Union Steward and then as a Quarry Foreman before finally retiring after 39 years. Attended United Methodist Church in Louisville, ushered for many years, joined the Methodist Men's Group and was a Methodist Board Member. He enjoyed gardening, vacations and being with his family. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 353.