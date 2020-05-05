Ervin August Siemoneit

Erv began his radio career in 1953 at KGFW in Kearney, and finished it in 1961 with KHAS Radio where he started the Program “Party Line” in Hastings that is still in existence today! In 1961, he moved to KOLN/KGIN TV as an engineer until 1991 at which time he retired. During that time, he was a member of IBEW Union for 20+ years where he served as president for 2 terms.

He was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge #50 in Hastings for 60 years, and also a member of Lodge #127 in Minden where he was Past Master in both Lodges. He served as the Hastings Lodge Historian for 38 years. He was a past member of the Hastings Scottish Rite and the Tehema Temple Shriners.

He served the city of Hastings as a Councilman of the 2nd Ward from 1970-1974, coached Little League baseball for 10 years, started girls softball in Hastings and coached for five years, was a Ham Radio Operator under the call letters of KØICI, a member of Eagles F.O.E. #592, and enjoyed membership in Adams County Historical Society. Erv was a tinkerer, builder, inventor, and enjoyed fixing things.

Erv was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Evelyn Christie.

Survivors: wife, Betty Lou Siemoneit of Hastings; son and spouse, Ervin R. and Barbara Siemoneit of Texas; daughters and spouses, Shirley and Ron Maul of Hastings, Sandra Siemoneit of Hastings, Linda and Kevin Holsten of Wisconsin; niece, Patty McKimmey of Kenesaw, Nebraska; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and sister, Nancy Teague of Ralston, Nebraska.

