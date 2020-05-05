Ervin August Siemoneit
June 16, 1932 – May 3, 2020
Hastings resident Ervin “Erv” August Siemoneit, 87, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Harvard House Assisted Living, Harvard, Nebraska.
Due to COVID-19 directed health measures, private family burial will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. We will be in compliance with the CDC guidelines of 10 people gathering at a time for visitation, your cooperation is appreciated. Memorials may be given to Hastings Masonic Lodge #50. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Ervin “Erv” August Siemoneit was born June 16, 1932, to August Siemoneit and Elizabeth Annaliese (Klein) Siemoneit on the family farm in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. He was baptized and confirmed in the Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church. In 1951, he was married to his best friend and love of his life for 69 years, Betty Lou Modlin.
He lived in Hastings from 1957-1978. Moved to Heartwell from 1978-2012, then back to Hastings in 2012 until his death.
He attended Collumn School and graduated from Plattsmouth High School in 1950. He then attended Omaha Electric School where he received his 1st Class FCC license in engineering.
Erv began his radio career in 1953 at KGFW in Kearney, and finished it in 1961 with KHAS Radio where he started the Program “Party Line” in Hastings that is still in existence today! In 1961, he moved to KOLN/KGIN TV as an engineer until 1991 at which time he retired. During that time, he was a member of IBEW Union for 20+ years where he served as president for 2 terms.
He was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge #50 in Hastings for 60 years, and also a member of Lodge #127 in Minden where he was Past Master in both Lodges. He served as the Hastings Lodge Historian for 38 years. He was a past member of the Hastings Scottish Rite and the Tehema Temple Shriners.
He served the city of Hastings as a Councilman of the 2nd Ward from 1970-1974, coached Little League baseball for 10 years, started girls softball in Hastings and coached for five years, was a Ham Radio Operator under the call letters of KØICI, a member of Eagles F.O.E. #592, and enjoyed membership in Adams County Historical Society. Erv was a tinkerer, builder, inventor, and enjoyed fixing things.
Erv was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Evelyn Christie.
Survivors: wife, Betty Lou Siemoneit of Hastings; son and spouse, Ervin R. and Barbara Siemoneit of Texas; daughters and spouses, Shirley and Ron Maul of Hastings, Sandra Siemoneit of Hastings, Linda and Kevin Holsten of Wisconsin; niece, Patty McKimmey of Kenesaw, Nebraska; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and sister, Nancy Teague of Ralston, Nebraska.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.