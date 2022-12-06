Ethel Evelyn (Wood) Hewett

October 15, 1934 – December 4, 2022

Evelyn was born Oct. 15, 1934, to Glenn F. Wood and Ola B. (Williams) Wood outside Hazlehurst in rural Jeff Davis County, Georgia, on her grandparents' farm.

Evelyn joined three other siblings, and after the birth of her fourth sibling, the family moved to Denton, Georgia, where a fifth sibling was born. On weekends the family traveled by train back-and-forth to her grandparents' farm outside Hazlehurst.

At age 6, Evelyn's father bought a farm closer to Hazlehurst where her other five siblings were born and where the family of 12 lived until Evelyn was 14. During that time Evelyn worked on the family farm where she enjoyed planting in the spring. Her family joined and attended Oak Grove Baptist Church, walking four miles back and forth on Sunday afternoons to attend 2 o'clock services.

When Evelyn was 14 years old her father sold the farm and bought a restaurant in town where she and her sister, Betty, worked after school. After moving to town, the family attended Grace Baptist Church where Evelyn met William Albert Hewett. They dated for six months before marrying on Jan. 9, 1950. Albert and Evelyn began their family in 1951 with the birth of their son, Curtis. In 1953, while living in Florida, Patricia was born. After moving back to Toccoa, Georgia, the birth of Janice in 1957 completed the family. There Evelyn took care of her family while Albert attended seminary school, earning his degree in theology in 1960.

The family moved to Iowa where Albert was pastor at rural churches throughout South and Central Iowa. Evelyn began work in the healthcare field alongside Albert in 1962 and continued for 24 years. After her family was grown, she worked at Wilsie's Cap and Gown as a commercial seamstress, retiring in 2000.

Evelyn spent her retirement years caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She rarely left the side of Albert, who passed away in 2012, after 63 years of marriage. She enjoyed working in her yard, attending church, and visiting with family and friends.

Preceding Evelyn in passing were her parents; husband William Albert Hewett; brothers, Howell, Roy, Bobby; and sisters, Doris, Jeannie, Glenda, Barbara; and nephew, Roger. Survivors include her son, Curtis Hewett (Beckie); daughter, Pat Schweer (Brad); daughter, Jan Patterson (Michael); grandchildren, Jonathan, Nathaniel, Bradley, Nicholas, Megan, Amber, and Brittany; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Betty Deloach-Hendrix, and Jimmy Wood; niece, Dedra; and nephew, Donald; many other nieces, nephews, extended relatives, and friends. She will be missed by all.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11:30 a.m. at the Harvey Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Mike Wolfe officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements under the direction of Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE, 402-296-4445.