Ethel Lucile (Jordan) Steward (94) of Denver, Colorado, passed away at home on March 6, 2022. She was born the third of seven children on Jan. 16, 1928, to Willard Glenn and Vera Mae (Brady) Jordan in Kansas City, Missouri.

On July 3, 1949, Ethel married William (Bill) Edgar Steward (of Cedar Vale, Kansas). Ethel and her husband Bill owned Steward Studio (a professional photography studio), which they operated out of their home on Main Street in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. After closing the studio, Ethel began a banking career. Shortly after Bill died in 1978, Ethel moved to Colorado to join family who were already living there.