Ethel May St. John

Ethel was born on May 2, 1929, to Glenn and Julia Violet (Stull) Bethel in Plattsmouth. She attended and graduated from Stull School. Ethel was the great-granddaughter of John Frederick Stull. Mr. Stull was Plattsmouth's first blacksmith (1856), the first settler on the Platte bottom north of town, and the founder of Stull School #28 in 1889.

After graduating from school, Ethel worked at Kent's Cafe in Plattsmouth as a waitress. It was there, she met a young airman named Javez “JJ” St. John and they were united in marriage on Dec. 1, 1949, in Plattsmouth. After marrying, she worked at The Nebraska Masonic Home as a cook. Ethel and JJ were blessed with three daughters, Glennia, Velinda “Lindy,” and Judy. As an Air Force wife, she made their home in the states where JJ was stationed. When JJ retired from the Air Force, they made their home in Plattsmouth on the family farm. They loved raising cattle, pigs, horses, and other animals that one wandered onto the farm. Friends and family frequently teased them about it being, “St. John's funny farm.” She shared her love of the farm life with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.