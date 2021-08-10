Ethel May St. John
May 2, 1929 – August 7, 2021
Ethel May (Bethel) St. John, age 92, a long time resident of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, died peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home in Bellevue, Nebraska.
Ethel was born on May 2, 1929, to Glenn and Julia Violet (Stull) Bethel in Plattsmouth. She attended and graduated from Stull School. Ethel was the great-granddaughter of John Frederick Stull. Mr. Stull was Plattsmouth's first blacksmith (1856), the first settler on the Platte bottom north of town, and the founder of Stull School #28 in 1889.
After graduating from school, Ethel worked at Kent's Cafe in Plattsmouth as a waitress. It was there, she met a young airman named Javez “JJ” St. John and they were united in marriage on Dec. 1, 1949, in Plattsmouth. After marrying, she worked at The Nebraska Masonic Home as a cook. Ethel and JJ were blessed with three daughters, Glennia, Velinda “Lindy,” and Judy. As an Air Force wife, she made their home in the states where JJ was stationed. When JJ retired from the Air Force, they made their home in Plattsmouth on the family farm. They loved raising cattle, pigs, horses, and other animals that one wandered onto the farm. Friends and family frequently teased them about it being, “St. John's funny farm.” She shared her love of the farm life with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ethel loved gardening, flowers, farm life, her family, friends, and her grandchildren. She was a creative artist in ceramics and an active member in the Plattsmouth Citizens Radio Club. Ethel was active in their local church and youth activities. Her ministry was sending cards to others.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years: JJ St. John of Plattsmouth; three daughters: Glennia Sand and husband Gene of Plattsmouth, Velinda “Lindy” Peterson and husband Dave of Essex, Iowa, Judy Stohlmann and husband Wayne of Milford, Nebraska; six grandchildren: Kathy Bellmyer and husband Gary, Aaron Sand and intended Lori, Brandy Sell and husband Lee, Troy Peterson, Bryan Stohlmann and wife Michelle, and Aren Stohlmann; 11 great-grandchildren: Jenna, Brandon, and Kyla Bellmyer, Lee, Hayden, Quentin, and Alivia Sell, Makayla Ruzicka, Miranda Stohlmann, Connor Johnson, and Carson Stohlmann; two great-great-grandchildren: Kaiden Fazel and Nevaeh Sell; two brothers: Lawrence Bethel and wife Joyce of Whitefield, Oklahoma; Jerry Bethel of Plattsmouth; her sister: Doris J. Tandy of Plattsmouth; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Ethel was preceded in death by her parents: Glenn and Julia Bethel; her sisters: Retha Bethel, Julia “Sissy” Inez Bethel; her brother: Dale Bethel; sister-in-law: Bonnie Bethel; and brother-in-law: Thurman Tandy.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 9 p.m. with family greeting relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.
A funeral service with be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth with Pastor Thomas Starkjohn officiating.
The Pallbearers will be Aaron Sand, Aren Stohlmann, Troy Peterson, Bryan Stohlmann, Steve Tandy, Shane Fisher, Jason Fisher, and Jerry Sand. The Honorary Pallbearers will be Jerry Bethel, Lawrence Bethel, Joyce Bethel, Doris Tandy, Brandy Sell, Kathy Bellmyer, Michelle Stohlmann, and Brandon Bellmyer.
Her final resting place will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.
The family suggests memorials to the College of the Ozarks, 100 Opportunity Ave., Point Outlook, MO 65726.
Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123, robyfuneralhome@charter.net, www.robyfuneralhome.com.