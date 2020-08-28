Eugene Ray Noell

Gene was born on Nov. 21, 1944, to RA and Sylvia Florence (Lancaster) Noell in Nebraska City, Nebraska. He was raised and schooled in Murray and Gene graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the class of 1963. After high school, he attended and graduated from Peru State College with the class of 1968. Gene met Barbara “Barb” Joan Newsom and they were married, while Gene was in college, on Aug. 20, 1966, in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. Gene and Barb made their home in Murray until Gene graduated from Peru State, then they moved to Wymore, Nebraska, where Gene taught school for three years.

In 1971 Gene and Barb moved to Sac City, Iowa, where Gene worked as a cattle buyer for a year and then in the livestock commission business for two years. Gene and Barb moved to Sargent Bluff, Iowa, where Gene continued to work the livestock commission business at the Sioux City Iowa Stockyards. In 1974, they moved to Plattsmouth and Gene worked at Omaha National Bank in Omaha. Then in 1984 Gene and Barb moved to Garden City, Kansas, and Gene worked as a loan officer until 1986. When they moved to Papillion, Nebraska, where he worked at First Tier Bank, later know as US Bank and formerly as Omaha National Bank, until he retired in July of 1998. Later Gene and Barb moved to Murray and they have been there since.