Florence R. Moren
July 23, 1920 – July 8, 2019
Florence R. Moren was born July 23, 1920, to John (Jack) Wegener and Amelia Mollie (Kraft) Wegener on the family farm near Louisville, Nebraska. She passed away on July 8, 2019 at Brookestone Village in Omaha, Nebraska, two weeks prior to her 99th birthday.
Florence attended College Hill elementary school in rural Cass County and high school in Louisville, Nebraska, graduating in 1937. After graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Val Mayfield.
Florence worked at Ash Grove Cement Company during her early years and as a farm wife. In 1952, her husband Val died unexpectedly. After part-time jobs in the Louisville area, she worked in a full-time office position at Boys Town for 30 years. She married John Moren in 1958.
After the death of her second husband, she retired from Boys Town at age 80 and she moved to Louisville, living in her home 14 years. She moved to Brookestone Village in 2014 until her death.
She is survived by her children, Mary (Don) Tietjen of Omaha, Nebraska, Donna Schultz of Omaha, Jim (Diane) Mayfield of Louisville, Nebraska; daughter-in-law, Debbie Mayfield of Omaha; 9 grandchildren, Angela Finn of Lee's Summit, Missouri, Dan (Mary Ann) Tietjen of Omaha, Valerie (Ryan) Downs of Springfield, Nebraska, Suzanne (David) Welte of Elkhorn, Nebraska, Stephanie (Moji) Fateni of Lincoln, Nebraska, Michelle Mayfield of Lincoln, Alysia (Matt) Augustus of Papillion, Katie Mayfield (Jay Porter) of Oakland, California, Connor Mayfield of Austin, Texas; her brother, Bill Wegener of Omaha; 21 great-grandchildren; stepdaughter, Donna Atkins; stepgrandchildren, Howard Atkins, David (Karla) Atkins and Kristin Atkins; and nieces nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Molly Wegener; husbands, Val Mayfield and John Moren; son, Jack Mayfield; grandson, David Tietjen; son-in-law, Robert Wiesneth; sisters and brothers-in-law, Alverta and Harry Ahl, Jeanette and Robert Startzer; sister-in-law, Ruth Wegener; nephew, John Ahl; and niece, Lisa Wegener.
The funeral service was on Friday, July 12, at 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 15616 84th St., Louisville, Nebraska, with burial at Riverview Cemetery. Family suggest memorials to Christ Lutheran Church.
Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, 413 Elm, Louisville, NE