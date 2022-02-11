Florezina (Santos) Carver

March 22, 1947 – February 8, 2022

Florezina “Flo” Encarnacao (Santos) Carver, age 74, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Flo was born on March 22, 1947, to Joao Carreiro Santos and Luisa Maria (Santos) Santos in San Miguel Azores, Portugal. She was raised and schooled on Terceira Island. Flo was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend. She had a contagious smile, loved life and spending time with her family and everyone around her. Flo loved to crochet, knit, crafts, cooking, baking, and reading the Bible. Flo worked as a Certified Nurse's Assistant for 33 years at The Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth, until retiring in 2016.

She is survived by her two daughters: Mary Beecher and her husband David of Plattsmouth, Linda Parman and husband Tim of Walnut, Iowa; five grandchildren: Billy Corns, Brehana Preis and her husband Sam, Nicholas Corns, Brittney Corns and her significant other Michael Grieve, and Morgan Corns and her significant other Mark Chronister; eight great-grandchildren: Landon Corns, Nathan Corns, Trenton Corns, Bentley Corns, Lawrence Preis, Easton Corns, Preston Chronister, and Brooklyn Corns; two sisters: Zenaida “Gabby” Martins of Plattsmouth, Oliveira DeJesus of Portugal; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Joao and Luisa Santos; two sisters: Margarida Pereira and Ilda Santos; and two brothers-in-law: Juaquin DeJesus and Valdemar Martins.

Visitations will be held from 1-8 p.m. with family greeting relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, at First Lutheran Church in Plattsmouth with Pastor Ryan Maser officiating and Marsha Fleming as organist.

The Pallbearers will be David Beecher, Tim Parman, Billy Corns, Nicholas Corns, Sam Preis, Michael Grieve, Michael Martins, and Paulo Martins.

Her final resting place will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

The family suggests memorials to First Lutheran Church.

Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048, 402-296-3123, robyfuneralhome@charter.net, www.robyfuneralhome.com.