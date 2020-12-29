 Skip to main content
Floyd Carl Davis
Floyd Carl Davis

Floyd Carl Davis

Floyd Carl Davis

April 12, 1951 – December 25, 2020

Floyd Carl Davis, age 69, of Union died Dec. 25, 2020, at his home. Floyd was born April 12, 1951, in Hamburg, Iowa, the son of Leroy and Zella (Mills) Davis. He married Diane Gayler on Oct. 5, 1969, in Rock Port, Missouri. Floyd formerly lived in Rock Port before moving to Union in 1997. He was a farmer and an equipment operator for Wiles Brothers for 23 years. He loved spending time with his family and going on motorcycle rides.

Survivors include his wife, Diane of Union; daughter, LeeAnn King and husband Todd of Rock Port; son, Kelly Davis and wife Di of Westboro, Missouri; grandchildren, Jacob (Kylie) Shields, Dylan Davis, Ashleigh King, Kaycee Davis and Cody Davis; great-grandchildren, Graceyn Shields, Avery Shields, Cord Davis and Josey Davis; many other relatives and friends.

There will be no viewing or visitations. A Celebration of Life will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the Legion Hall in Union, Nebraska.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com.

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.

