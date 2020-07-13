Frank "Tony" Shelton Gannaway

Frank “Tony” Gannaway
June 16, 1927 – July 11, 2020
Frank Shelton “Tony” Gannaway, age 93, of Louisville (formerly of Nehawka) died July 11, 2020, at the Louisville Care Center in Louisville. Tony was born June 16, 1927, in Dunnegan, Missouri, the son of Allen and Stella (Ray) Gannaway. He married Phyllis Marie Brown on March 27, 1948, in Dunnegan. Phyllis passed away Feb. 6, 2006. Tony moved to Louisville in 2001. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Union Baptist Church, American Legion Post No. 235 in Union and VFW Post No. 15028 in Murray. Tony loved playing cards, horseshoes and hunting. He was an avid baseball and softball player.
Survivors include his children, Micheal and Cheryl Gannaway of Plattsmouth, Linda and Roger Gaebel of Louisville, Penny and Floyd Richards of Bellevue and Mark and Gail Gannaway of Springdale, Arkansas; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister, Clara Fox and brothers, Glenn and Warren.
Private funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City. The service will be live streamed on Marshall Funeral Chapel Facebook Page. Burial will follow in the East Union Cemetery near Union.
Visitations will be 1 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home without the family present. Social distancing and CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
Memorials are suggested to the Union Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com.
Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.
Service information
1:00PM-8:00PM
1109 First Corso
Nebraska City, NE 68410
11:00AM
1109 First Corso
Nebraska City, NE 68410
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.