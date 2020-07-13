Frank "Tony" Shelton Gannaway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Frank “Tony” Gannaway

June 16, 1927 – July 11, 2020

Frank Shelton “Tony” Gannaway, age 93, of Louisville (formerly of Nehawka) died July 11, 2020, at the Louisville Care Center in Louisville. Tony was born June 16, 1927, in Dunnegan, Missouri, the son of Allen and Stella (Ray) Gannaway. He married Phyllis Marie Brown on March 27, 1948, in Dunnegan. Phyllis passed away Feb. 6, 2006. Tony moved to Louisville in 2001. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Union Baptist Church, American Legion Post No. 235 in Union and VFW Post No. 15028 in Murray. Tony loved playing cards, horseshoes and hunting. He was an avid baseball and softball player.

Survivors include his children, Micheal and Cheryl Gannaway of Plattsmouth, Linda and Roger Gaebel of Louisville, Penny and Floyd Richards of Bellevue and Mark and Gail Gannaway of Springdale, Arkansas; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister, Clara Fox and brothers, Glenn and Warren.

Private funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City. The service will be live streamed on Marshall Funeral Chapel Facebook Page. Burial will follow in the East Union Cemetery near Union.