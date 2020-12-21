Franklin S. Evans

April 20, 1932 – December 14, 2020

Franklin S. Evans, age 88, of Louisville, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Mable Rose Estates in Papillion, Nebraska. He was born in Norfolk, Nebraska, on April 20, 1932, to Clark and Gladys (Sibley) Evans.

Frank grew up in Wisner, Nebraska, and graduated from Wisner High School in 1950. He enrolled in the University of Nebraska at Lincoln where he obtained his bachelor's degree in civil engineering. Upon graduating, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp, serving two years of active duty during the Korean War. After his discharge from active duty, he spent another 16 years in the Marine Corp Reserves, retiring as a Major.

He eventually made his home in Louisville where he worked for Ash Grove for 44 years as a Civil Engineer. He met LaVona Moffitt and the two were married on Aug. 7, 1966, in Louisville, Nebraska.

He was a proud father and grandfather and enjoyed time watching them in their various activities throughout the years. He enjoyed watching Husker Football, photography, reading, family vacations and working in his yard. He was a member of the Springfield Masonic Lodge and the Louisville Lions Club.